Selection of Naana Opoku-Agyemang takes NDC closer to victory 2020 - NDC

Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang, NDC running mate

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has said the choice of Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate of John Dramani Mahama brings the Party closer to victory in the December 7, general election.

A congratulatory statement signed by Mr James Gunu, Regional Secretary of the Party, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), extolled the flagbearer for the decision, which he said broke new grounds for female participation.



Mr Gunu said Naana Opoku-Agyemang proved her worth, when she held the position of Education Minister, and that her nomination heightened the Party’s social democracy outlook, and energised its rank and file.



“The single decision by the Party has taken us a step closer to power in the upcoming elections.” “Former President Mahama’s decision has gladdened our hearts and energised the rank and file of the Party in the Region.”



“Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang is undoubtedly an exceptionally competent public servant, a trailblazer, an accomplished academic, a humble personality who embraces all, a woman of integrity and a distinguished Ghanaian with international clout – attributes which we believe enhances our chances and assures us of victory on December 7, 2020.

“As a Region, we recall fondly how she worked tirelessly to complete our flagship University of Health and Allied Sciences, supervised the allocation and completion of many E-Blocks, oversaw the upgrade of the Ho Polytechnic into a Technical University equipped with a modern Amatrol Lab and many other life-changing interventions.



“Prof is a virtuous woman whose track record and love for the Volta Region and Ghana as a whole has never been in doubt.



Our Flagbearer’s choice of her as running mate has deepened our credentials as a social democratic party. “John Dramani Mahama has taken the philosophy of social democracy, female integration and equal participation in the socio-political development of Ghana to another level in the sub-region and beyond. We are therefore not surprised about the international applause this refreshing nomination is receiving.



“We are marching to victory and we are marching to make history together,” he stated.

