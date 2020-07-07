General News

Selling Mahama’s running mate instantly to Ghanaians difficult – NDC Organizer

The Greater Accra Regional National Democratic Congress(NDC) Organizer, Anthony Nukpenu says it will be difficult to sell Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman, Running mate to the party’s Flagbearer to Ghanaians immediately.

According to him, though the former Education Minister is a known and distinguished personality, there’s still a lot of work to be done in terms of branding her.



Former President John Mahama has named former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as his running mate for the 2020 elections.



The Council of Elders and Founder of the National Democratic Congress ( NDC) have approved the choice of the candidate.



She prevailed after stiff competition from former finance ministers and governor of the Central Bank Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, who is deemed to be favoured by the grassroots of the party.

This the first time any of the two major political parties is going into an election with a woman on the presidential ticket.



But speaking to Akwasi Nsiah on Kasapa News, Anthony Nukpenu stated that the fact that she’s been picked does not end everything, adding that the party has to do a lot to make sure that the Flagbearer and his running mate secures victory for the NDC.



“We need to brand her and make sure that her good side outweighs her bad side. We have to manage the situation around her candidature and make sure she projects the positivity of the party.



“Selling her immediately, one will say is a difficult task but it’s not difficult for God. Within the next 72 hours to one week as a party, we need to brand and brand for a better outlook so that she will be accepted by the electorate as a formidable woman and a fine brain in whom Ghana has a future. That is the work we have to do so for me it’s not difficult for God.”

