Senior Staff Association at Public Universities resume strike

Members of the Senior Staff Association of the Pubic Universities have withdrawn their services with immediate effect.

They are demanding that government pays in full, tier two pension arrears spanning 2010 to 2016, interim market premiums and non-basic allowances.



The strike action was declared on Tuesday afternoon at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi.

The National Chairman of the Senior Staff Association Zakaria Mohammed maintained they have been compelled to take this action following government’s failure to resolve their demands as recommended early this year by the National Labor Commission.



Meanwhile, the association said it has constituted a task force to begin visiting and monitoring all offices on campuses to ensure that all staff of the association comply with the directive.