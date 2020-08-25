General News

Sentiments of Supreme Court Judges showed Mahama rigged 2012 polls - Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen

Several years after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ghana’s first-ever election petition case, Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has alleged that the sentiments of the Judges who sat on the case showed that JohMahama rigged the 2012 elections.

Nana Obiri Boahen was speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM on why the President of Ghana will not lower his standards to debate a former President who was rejected by the people of Ghana.



To him, as a Lawyer, studying the Supreme Court proceedings and ruling, the sentiments of the Judges pointed out clearly that John Mahama became a President through a rigged and manipulated polls.



“Vice President, you’ve becomes a sitting President after the death of the President. We went to the polls in 2012, there was a supreme court petition questioning the outcome of the election, a lot has happened. As a Lawyer, if you look at the sentiments of the judges, you will realize that they were aware he rigged the elections, he didn’t win”

He said even in 2016, John Mahama and his party, the National Democratic Congress(NDC) rigged the elections but that could not save them from being rejected by Ghanaians.



Nana Obiri Boahen said he would not have allowed for the NDC to bring John Dramani Mahama if he was part of the NDC because it is a wrong political decision to have sanctioned the re-election of John Dramani Mahama.

