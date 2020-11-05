Separatists prohibited by law – Majority Leader

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader

The Majority Leader of Parliament, Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has said the Western Togoland separatists or any groups of that sort must not be allowed to fester in Ghana.

He explained that the formation of such groups is prohibited under an Act of Parliament.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Member of Parliament for Suame said: “Mr. Speaker, this group, I know that this country has an act that prohibits people that call themselves with such names and I wouldn't want to go further but state that the Prohibited Organisations Act, 1976, SNCD 20, prohibits any fellows calling themselves Western Togoland people.”



He described their activities as “an affront to our existence as a people and we do not and will not encourage by doing such things on the land of the Republic of Ghana.”



The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, however, reassured the house that the issue is being handled, adding that the peace enjoyed in the country will not be compromised.

“I'm happy that, as we speak, lots of progress is being made and the Minister has reported same to us and we encourage them to ensure the sanctity and peace of the people of this good republic,” he added.



He also commended the National Security Ministry and all security operatives for “redeeming the image of Ghana, as a state which is today called the safest place in West Africa.”



He also said that security will be intensified before, during, and after the December polls.