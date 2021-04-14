Set timelines for parliamentary election petition – EU Observer Mission proposes

NPP and NDC are contesting the result of sixteen seats

To improve public confidence in the electoral process, there must be timelines for the hearing and determination of parliamentary election petitions, the European Union Observer Mission for the 2020 election has suggested.

The EU observer union captured in its report that just like the Presidential elections, there must be quick resolutions to disputed constituency elections.



It suggested that “parliamentary election petitions be commenced 21 days after the declaration of results just like presidential election petitions.”



The EU observers believe that such parameters “will increase stakeholder access to an effective remedy and increase public confidence.”

Sixteen seats are being contested in court by both the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party. Each party is challenging the results of eight constituencies.



The NPP is challenging results in the Buem, Kintampo North, Savelugu, Pusiga, Jomoro, Assin North, Banda and Krachi West constituencies.



The NDC on the other hand is challenging results in the Techiman South, Hohoe, Tano South, Tarkwa Nsuaem, Essikado Ketan, Tema West, Zabzugu and Sefwi Wiawso constituencies.