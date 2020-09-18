Sex For Grades: My wife saw it as a divine intervention to draw me closer to God - Prof. Gyampo

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana's Political Science Department has opened up about his wife’s reaction to the “Sex for Grades” story which implicated him some months ago.
Professor Ransford Gyampo, who is also the Head of European Studies at the university, according to a BBC report allegedly proposed marriage to a “student” who was seeking academic favours.
In the video released on BBC, Professor Gyampo persuaded the reporter to meet him at the mall where he was caught on camera making “numerous [alleged] inappropriate demands.”
The Professor was subsequently suspended by the University of Ghana where he works and was subsequently cleared of any wrong doing by the school.
Speaking in a yet-to-be aired interview dubbed 21 minutes with KKB watched by MyNewsGh.com, Gyampo who sounded biblical indicated that his wife was not worried about the saga he was embroiled in.
According to him, she saw it as God’s way to get him more closer to him rather than a challenge and trying times.
He said, “she said she knew I wouldn’t do that and that it was God’s divine way of drawing me much closer to him.”
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Sex for Grades: Ghanaian graduates recount being sexually abused by same lecturer
- Investigative journalist who exposed 'sex for grades' scandal receives prestigious award
- Why put Gyampo, Butakor in sexual harassment training when they were innocent – UTAG quizzes UG
- Gyampo, Butakor suspension: UTAG condemns 'undue external interferences'
- UTAG describes Gyampo, Butakor suspension as ‘relatively harsh’
- Read all related articles