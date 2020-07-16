Politics

Sexist, misogynistic comments against women not healthy – Feminist

An assistant professor of Global Media Industries at the College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia, Dr. Wunpini Fatimata Mohammed has criticized the resolve by some persons to pass sexist comments against women who venture into politics in their bid to discredit them.

Dr. Wunpini has argued that it is imperative to assess women and every personality based on their credentials instead of gender, stressing that the canker has bedeviled the society for so long a time.



“A lot of men in our political spaces are allowed to be mediocre without people attacking their person,” she said in an interview with GhanaWeb but was quick to add her remark does not suggest “women should go into politics to be mediocre.”



“I’m saying that the sexist and misogynistic comments that we see around the performance of women or women working to move upward within the political landscape is not helpful at all. It is the reason there are so many women who will rather not go into politics.”



Her call is on the heels of comments made by some figures within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as regards the appointment of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate of John Dramani Mahama, the 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Dr. Louise Carol Serwaa Donkor, a former aspirant for Old Tafo Constituency, had in a statement argued that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was given the nod for the sole purpose of redeeming the former President’s soiled image. The politician further said the selection of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang who once served as the Education Minister could thwart efforts being made to trumpet women’s rights.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) was accused of launching scathing attacks on the opposition’s running mate including likening her appearance to a witch.



“When you take many pictures of her and examine her thoroughly from hair to toe, you examine what she wears on her body and her hairdo, you will realize that the lady herself is disappointed in herself,” he was quoted to have said on a Kumasi-based radio station.



Despite the incessant calls on him to render an unqualified apology to the educationist, Mr. Antwi-Boasiako has refused to heed.



"I didn't insult anyone...” he argued. “When John Mahama and the NDC attacked Jean Mensa, where was Naana Opoku-Agyemang? If she was indeed a good woman why did she defend the Montie 3.”



Having taken notice of the incidents, Dr. Wunpini expressed worry saying, “You see a candidate and they’re scrutinizing her background, her marital status, who has she been with; but you rarely see that sort of scrutiny being put on men.”

She recalled how Hajia Abibata who contested in the NPP parliamentary primaries in Yendi was objectified during the exercise.



“Even when people praised her performance, they always went back to focus on her body,” Dr. Wunpini said.





