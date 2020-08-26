Politics

Shady Mahama will cancel Free SHS - Akufo-Addo's Lawyer

President Akufo-Addo's Lawyer, Kow Essuman

Lawyer for the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Kow Essuman has said he’s not convinced by claims by John Dramani Mahama that he will review the Free Senior High School programme if he’s given the mandate to govern Ghana again.

According to him, the former President has not given the country a detailed understanding of what exactly his review entails and that sounds suspicious because the country cannot tell his position on the policy.



He said “Ghanaians should not trust former President Mahama. He has not given any alternative to the Free SHS policy and we don’t have details of his intended review. Ghanaians can conclude that #MahamaWillCancelFreeSHS.”



"Mahama has demonstrated no commitment to free SHS. He simply does not care about the next generation. #MahamaWillCancelFreeSHS"



“A person without any credibility cannot be trusted even if he means well. That is the situation in which former President Mahama finds himself. Ghanaians know that #MahamaWillCancelFreeSHS.”

He was supporting calls made by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia that the former President John Dramani Mahama’s intention to review the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy does not make sense.



According to him, the Free SHS has been around for four years and if the NDC has something else to do about it, it needs to be explicit with it by providing an alternative policy that can be interrogated by the people of Ghana.



“The NDC’s claims of reviewing the Free SHS doesn’t make sense. Free SHS has been around for almost four years so if you say you will review it, you should state a policy so that we can interrogate it.” He challenged on Accra-based Peace FM."

