Shame on you! - Watch blunt tribute by brother of murdered immigration officer in Bawku

During the funeral of Philip Motey, an officer of the Ghana Immigration Service who was gruesomely murdered at Bawku on the night of Monday, April 3, 2023, one of his brothers, Cephas Motey, delivered a touching, blunt tribute that has since gone viral.

In a video of his uncensored tribute that has been shared on Facebook by an account with the name Cecil Kwabena, Cephas, a lawyer, called out the perpetrators of the crime.



He described their actions as shameful, adding that what they have done cannot dim the light that shines in their house.



He also stressed that if their intention was to feel like a victory, then they should know that death is a road everybody will also take, and for that reason, they had failed.



“Those of you who killed Philip, those of you who had a hand in his murder, I want to tell you this: shame on you. Shame on you. You cannot dim the light that shines in our home. You can only shake the foundation; you will never break the building.



“That Motey spirit is unbreakable. Philip has only lost his life. His dreams have been shattered, but you know what? You have also failed, because eventually, we are all going to lie in this same six feet,” he added.

Cephas Motey also expressed great disappointment in the fact that what happened to his brother, like many other victims, took place in a part of the country considered, perhaps, the poorest.



He also recalled how his brother dedicated 11 years of his life to that part of the country, only to have it abruptly ended by violence.



“And you see, what even hurts me the most is that the north is the most is that, with all due respect and for records, what we all know, is the most deprived in this nation. That region is the most deprived statistically: poor health facilities, poor schools, parents cannot afford school fees, and so that is the hub of NGOs, yet some of these people only take pride in receiving weapons from politicians, from chiefs, from people who can afford to give them.



“You cannot afford three square meals for your own children, but what do you do? You smuggle weapons to kill yourselves, and in the process, you kill somebody who is there to serve you. 11 solid years, Philip was in the north. I refused to visit him because the first time I visited Tamale, which I’m told is the finest, I couldn’t stand the heat. He stayed there for 11 years,” he added.









AE/SEA