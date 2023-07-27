She should add my name to the owners of the money stolen - Nketiah reacts to Cecilia Dapaah's 'explanation'

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah (left) and Cecilia Dapaah

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has rejected a supposed explanation given by the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, on the monies that were stolen from her home.

Cecilia Dapaah is being investigated by the Office of the Special Prosecutor after court documents revealed that the minister and her family lost US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis in cash; assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000 and handbags, perfumes, and jewellery valued at US$95,000, during a robbery.



According to reports, the former sanitation minister has explained that US$800,000 of the money stolen belongs to his brother, US$200,000 belongs to her and €300,000 to her husband.



Reacting to this in an interview on Neat FM on July 26, 2023, monitored by GhanaWeb, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, said that the explanation given by the former minister does not make sense.



He added that Cecelia Dapaah should have him to the list of persons the money monies stolen belongs to make her explanation more credible.



“If she wants a defence, she should add my name to the list, she should say that the GH¢350, 000 that was stolen belongs to Asiedu Nketiah so that they would bring it to me,” he said in Twi.

He asked whether the former sanitation minister’s home was a bank for her relatives to be keeping money with her.



Asiedu Nketiah added that it is shocking that a minister of state would be keeping such an amount of money in her home, while her government keeps asking ordinary Ghanaians to keep their monies in financial institutions.



