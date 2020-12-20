Shooting at collation centres was like a football match to me - Prof Kwesi Prempeh

Executive Director of CDD, Prof. Henry Kwasi Prempeh

The shooting and killing of innocent Ghanaians during the just-ended presidential and parliamentary polls during the counting of ballots in some parts of the country has been likened to a soccer game.

“When you look at the scenes [of violence that occurred at Techiman South], it’s almost like a soccer match, it doesn’t look like a place where collation is happening or where voting has taken place”, Executive Director of Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Prof Henry Kwasi Prempeh observed.



Speaking to Samson Lardy Ayenini, host of Newsfile on Saturday, monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Prof. Kwesi Prempeh condemned shootings at collation centres by security personnel deployed to maintain law and order.



“It looked like the aftermath of a soccer match where either the winning or losing side basically has turned,” he bemoaned.



Some six people died after they were shot at various constituencies during the 2020 elections when the process turned violent following disagreements between the country’s two leading political parties

He described the security officials who acted unprofessionally by shooting at the people in some cases as “clearly over weaponised”.



“The security service may have overreacted in the use of force leading to this number of deaths,” Prof Prempeh stated.



