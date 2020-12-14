Shooting of civilians defending their votes bad precedence – Agyinasare

Bishop Charles Agyinasare is the Head Pastor at Perez Chapel International

Rev. Charles Agyinasare, founder and leader of the Perez Chapel International has called on authorities to investigate and deal with persons who took the lives of civilians during the 2020 general elections.

Five people were shot dead and 15 others suffered injuries during the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



The incidents, which were recorded between December 7 and 9, 2020, occurred in Central, Greater Accra, Bono East, and Northern regions.



The Director of the Police Public Affairs, Superintendent of Police (Supt) Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, who disclosed these in a statement sighted by MyNewsGh.com confirmed the casualties.



The loss of lives has been condemned by Security capos and the President during his victory speech.

While reacting to the deaths recorded as a result of the elections, Rev. Charles Agyinasare indicated that it’s imperative that investigations are conducted and persons culpable will be made to pay for their wrongs.



“A number of people have lost their lives. Nobody needs to die because of an election. We, therefore, condemn the use of arms on civilians and we ask that proper investigations should be conducted on the deaths of the people who wanted to defend their votes because democracy is not a war. We continue to pray for peace to prevail.”



He called on Christians to pray that even as the opposition party contests the election results, the country will not be turned into something else and that they will contest the election peacefully.