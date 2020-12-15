Shops gutted by fire in Koforidua

Tue, 15 Dec 2020 Source: Kasapa FM
Three shops have been razed down by fire Tuesday morning in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital.
The incident occurred around 10:15 am.
The blaze was reportedly caused by an electrical fault on the main power supply pole of the Electricity Company of Ghana.
Firefighters though responded late, managed to extinguish the fire preventing it from spreading to other nearby shops.
