Show Ghanaians how you dealt with troublemakers in previous elections - Bona to police

Security Analyst Adam Bona

One way the Ghana Police Service can assure Ghanaians of their safety and security during the 2020 elections is by informing the public how it dealt with persons who were arrested for causing trouble in previous elections, Adam Bona, a security analyst has said.

According to him, the police will earn the trust and confidence of Ghanaians if they educate the public and render account on how they dealt with previous cases.



"The police should let us know how they previously handled persons who tried to foment trouble during elections. That will be reassuring for us. For instance, recently we saw some young people on social media threatening to cause mayhem during the 2020 elections. We want to hear from the police what exactly they have done or are going to do about it,” he told Citi News.



His comment follows assurances by the Inspector General of Police James Oppong Boanuh that the police will deal with any individual or group that seeks to foment trouble in the December elections.



The IGP said that the police will protect voters and all Ghanaians before, during and after the elections.



“Security will be tightened in order to curb crime before, during, and after the polls,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police and security agencies have identified 6,178 flashpoints ahead of the 2020 general elections.



The IGP who made the announcement at a press briefing on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, said that a total of 62,794 security personnel will be deployed.



The IGP also appealed to politicians, religious leaders, and traditional rulers to advised their followers to follow the laid down procedures.



“Experience shows that such movements generate confusion and cause disturbances,” he said.



“The opportunity is already given for their observation through the agents they put at polling stations and coalition centers. Violence does not pay. Electoral related violence will only lead to human suffering and undermine the very country candidates want to lead," he added.