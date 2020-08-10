Politics

Show goodwill and loyalty, don’t use and dump us - Accra House of Chiefs to NDC

NDC running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

President of Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, has cautioned and chastised politicians to desist from using them as targets when they attain power.

He noted that politicians were usually found in the habit of seeking the blessings and support of chiefs during an election year but were quick to use them as ‘punching bags’ once they are voted into power.



Speaking to a room filled with leadership of the National Democratic Congress, chiefs and the media, he intimated that there was the need for politicians of both divides to exhibit the same level of commitment and humility when they are in power.



He stressed that the House of Chiefs were tired of the disloyalty and lack of goodwill by incumbent parties.



“We are all partners in development... let us show goodwill and loyalty. We shouldn’t be used and dumped.. when we are in power, we see traditional rulers as evil, but when we leave power they are our chiefs. That must be a thing of the past,” he said.

Running mate of the NDC, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang led an entourage to pay a courtesy call on the leadership of the Accra Regional House of Chiefs at Dodowa.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang is on a tour of the regional capital and begun her trip at the premises of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.



