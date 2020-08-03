Politics

Show me Hope City Project and I will resign from NPP – Abronye dares Mahama

Kwame Baffoe Abronye, Bono Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party

Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the Bono Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has revealed the condition which if fulfilled will make him ditch his party and vote for NDC Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 elections.

Reacting to some promises made by Mahama during the unveiling of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Abronye raised doubts about the ability and commitment of Mahama to deliver them.



He catalogued a number of promises captured in the NDC manifesto of 2012 which he alleges did not see the light of day under the Mahama-led government.



Abronye accused Mahama of suffering from a condition called ‘relegation’ which has impacted on his ability to recollect things.



He argued that for every achievement of the Mahama-led government, the Akufo-Addo government has done a lot better.

“Relegation has affected Mahama. Relegation in the sense that if you check on the internet, he said in 2016 that he will create 3m jobs in second term. Someone who said he will create 3million jobs is now saying he will create 1million, this shows that relegation has affected him.



“In the 2012 manifesto, they tagged something as youth development. They were going to dedicate GHC10m to any Ghanaian startup. Ask him if any Ghanaian benefitted from that amount.



“One promise he made was to build the tallest building in Africa. They called it Hope City Project and it was going to cost $10bn. It was going to be the tallest building in Africa and over 50, 000 youth were going to be employed. The groundbreaking was done in 2013, can you show me where it is now. Which part of Accra is that building? If he’s able to show that building, I will resign and vote for him,” Abronye told Okay FM.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.