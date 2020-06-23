Politics

Show of opulence at NPP primaries threat to democracy - NPP Group

A group calling itself Patriotic Ghana Movement has bemoaned what it describes as a show of opulence at the just ended parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Convenor of the group, Kwesi Korang commenting on the primaries stated that the vote-buying by some of the delegates was unfortunate and calls for an action to address it before it escalates.



He said the group has gathered information delegates were given money to vote in a certain pattern and that is a threat to Ghana’s democracy.



Kwesi Korang speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm warned Ghana will soon get to a point where persons with money but without any good intention will get the opportunity to manage the affairs of state.



He has, therefore, advised political parties mainly the NDC and NPP to review their internal party elections to put an end to the bribing of delegates with money and other items to elect candidates as representatives in parliament.



He was shocked 40 sitting MPs lost their seats, a situation he lamented will affect the work of parliament.



"I have personally not seen delegates given money but we have gathered information that delegates were given money to vote for certain candidates. We have also heard delegates were given dollars. I appeal to the leadership of the NPP and NDC to put in measures to address this. It is not the best and soon we may get to a point where we will only vote people with money but without the competence to formulate laws that are dangerous for the country,” he said.

Mr. Korang added the use of money in influencing delegates breeds corruption, manipulation and blackmail.



"Our democracy is under threat. Political parties must rise up to the occasion and help deal with this canker. It is not the best for us. We should not encourage this threat. We take money from MPs and yet blame them they are corrupt. Where do we expect them to get the money they spend on delegates from? We have to stop it,” he stressed.



There were some MPs he stated should not have lost their seats.



He particularly mentioned Mr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah, the chairman of the Finance Committee in Parliament



He said although some MPs who lost their seats deserved it, others should have been maintained to continue with their work.





