'Show us what exactly you have done for the Zongo Community' - Boniface to NDC

The NPP supporters walked through the principal streets in the La-Nkwantanang municipality

Source: Kudjoe Mensah, Contributor

Former Minister for Inner-City and Zongo Development, Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface, has challenged the National Democratic Congress to list any of their achievements in the Zongo communities while in government.

He threw this challenge during a walk organized by the Madina Constituency Youth wing of the governing New Patriotic Party.



The event saw scores of NPP supporters walking through some principal streets in the La-Nkwantanang municipality namely, Zongo Junction, Market, Police station, Rawlings Park, Taxi Rank, the NPP’s party office, Queen of Peace Catholic Church, University of Professional Studies, Poly Clinic, PRESEC, Atomic Junction and through Zongo.



"Today we have forty young people picked from the Zongo communities studying medicine in Cuba," he said.

"The love for Zongo is not about who can make the most noise but what you can do for the betterment of the people living in the Zongo communities. The NDC over the years have carried themselves as apostles of Zongos and have been making all manner of statements when it comes to the development.



Zongos under Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration can boast of asphalted roads which were a preserve of the plush residential areas of the country. Under the administration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the people of Zongos have a tailor-made Ministry for the development of Zongos together with an implementing agency called Zongo Development Fund," he stressed.

Source: Kudjoe Mensah, Contributor