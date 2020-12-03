Show us your credibility - NDC to President Akufo-Addo

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, Spokesperson on NDC manifesto

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked President Nana Akufo-Addo to be sincere to Ghanaians by accepting that he is susceptible to influence.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, Spokesperson on the NDC manifesto, said the President must accept that he was susceptible to both internal and external influences and remove the “incorruptible mantra” around him.



Mr Kwetey said: “We are not asking for perfection. That is not what we are asking for because there is no perfect leader in any part of the world, not even in America, in England, not in China, no where do we have a perfect leader. We have humans, so there is no problem about being human and being imperfect.”



“Kwame Nkrumah was not perfect, Jerry Rawlings, my personal mentor, hero was not perfect, he was human, President Mills, President Kufour and President Mahama, all of them were human, and President Akufo-Addo, human as well.



“But the danger is not simply about being imperfect. The danger is when you have an imperfect being who absolutely has made what we call hypocrisy and deception something that could literary threaten the country then there is danger,” he added.



The conference was to challenge the President to speak out on a video circulating in sections of the media over an alleged corruption misconduct levelled against him.

Mr Kwetey said leadership was all about credibility and that if the President wanted Ghanaians to entrust him the power of the country for another four years, he must come clean and clear about recent corruption allegations levelled against his government.



He further challenged the President to immediately speak out on the said video to give Ghanaians the assurance that he was incorruptible and was committed to the corruption fight.



Mr Kwetey, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ketu South, said the NPP-led administration had failed in their bid to fight corruption and urged Ghanaians to vote massively for the opposition NDC in the upcoming general elections.



He also urged the media and Civil Society Organisations to speak out against issues that had the tendency to deprive the country of the development it deserved.