Shun electoral violence, NPP MP for Ejisu admonishes youth

John Kumah has called on the country’s youth to avoid violent conducts, in the upcoming elections

New Patriotic Party MP aspirant for the Ejisu Constituency in the Ashanti region, John Kumah has called on the country’s youth to avoid the temptation of allowing themselves to be used by unscrupulous politicians to lure them to engage in violent conducts, in the upcoming elections in December.

Speaking at a brief ceremony in his constituency, where he received items including streetlights to improve security in the constituency donated by Premier Ladies, a group in the party, Mr Kumah said the government is committed to improving the well-being of young people in the country, and that is why through the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) which he heads, the government continues to advance financial assistance to young businesses, so they can be equipped to be self-reliant, whilst supporting the economy.



This is the second time the group has donated items to the party. The first was in Tema West, where similar iteams including PPEs were handed out to the party.

The group has promised to work tirelessly to ensure President Akufo-Addo secures a first-round victory.



“Our focus is for Nana Addo’s agenda 55% victory,” the group said at the ceremony.