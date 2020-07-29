Politics

Sign MoU with us first – Bank victims tell Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC

The Chairman of a group calling itself the Affected Customers of GN Bank and Other Affected Banks, Mr David Ampofo has welcomed a promise by former president John Mahama to pay the locked-up funds of all the victims of the financial sector cleanup exercise undertaken by the Akufo-Addo government should he win the December 7, 2020, general elections.

“We welcome it, we are all happy and we pray that that promise will come to fruition because we, as customers of these financial institutions, that’s all we are looking for; we are looking for our money.



“We’ve been pushing this government, we’ve basically hit a dead wall, so, any government, we don’t care which government; anyone who promises us and will deliver by paying us the money, we’ll wholeheartedly welcome it because all we are interested in is the money,” he said on Class FM on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.



Mr Ampofo, however, told Class FM that just as the victims have lost trust in the Akufo-Addo government, as far as getting their money is concerned, they cannot also trust Mahama to deliver on his promise unless they sign a pact to that effect.

“We probably have to go and sign an MoU or some kind of a pact with him [Mahama]”, insisting: “The thing is, we’ll have to sign a pact with him because we don’t trust him either just like we are beginning to distrust this government."



In his view, the erstwhile Mahama administration is not blameless as far as the financial sector troubles are concerned.



“The ex-government is a major contributor to why we have this financial mess so for him to come out right now, maybe he’s realised his errors and promising to pay us. We welcome it but we’re not going to take his word for it,” Mr Ampofo added.

