Signs of NPP’s electoral victory on the wall – Sheikh I.C. Quaye

Sheikh I.C. Quaye

Board Chair of the National Hajj Board, Sheikh I.C. Quaye, has predicted victory for the New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2020 polls. According to the former legislator for the Ayawaso Central Constituency, the signs of victory are written all over that the NPP will emerge victorious in the December 7 polls.

The stellar performance of NPP, according to Sheikh I.C Quaye, must not be allowed to go waste by voting out the NPP.



He has however urged party fanatics and supporters to turn the dedication and love for the party into voting to retain the NPP in the office during the December polls.



The former legislator who was speaking at an event organized as part of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s Greater Accra Regional tour highlighted the achievements of the NPP and implored voters to give the NPP government another chance to continue on the track of growth and development.

Incumbent MP for the Ayawaso Central Constituency, Henry Nartey, speaking during the event told constituents to bear witness of the miracles the NPP government has brought to the constituency. Hon. Nartey disclosed that the constituency has witnessed unprecendented developments in the form of road construction as well as the construction of a standard Astro Turf football pitch to groom football talents. These projects, he revealed, were all funded through the one constituency one million dollar initiative introduced by the Akufo-Addo-led government.



He, however, promised that the party has a lot in store for the constituents and the only means to development was to retain the NPP in power come December .