Single NPP seat accounts for Volta Region's limited ministerial slots - Freddy Blay explains

Freddie Blay is National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The Volta Region got fewer ministerial and deputy ministerial nominations due to the ruling New Patriotic Party's (NPP) performance in the region which is an opposition stronghold over the years.

According to NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's decision to downsize his government for the second term mandate allied with a move to appoint Members of Parliament as deputy ministers resulted in the Volta Region receiving fewer ministerial appointments.



“The President made it a policy to give deputy ministerial jobs to those who mainly are in Parliament, except very professional positions. Apart from the Attorney General and a couple of people, most of the deputy ministerial appointments went to MPs.



“You could see that Volta Region has only one ministerial position and that one went to the only MP from the region…it is a pity, next time I believe there would be more ministerial and deputy ministerial positions from this region.



“The party has promised they will work harder to ensure that we have more ministers,” he added.

Freddie Blay was addressing concerns raised by the party's rank and file in the region about the limited spaces that Voltarians had in the ministerial appointments.



He was speaking to the media after an engagement with regional and constituency executives in Ho.



Blay remains upbeat that come the 2024 elections, the NPP will improve its showing in the region and with that afford more party members the chance to be considered for national positions.



“Of course we have not had many seats as we had expected, we had only Hohoe, even then, we are going to improve upon it and members have expressed their desire to work hard and improve upon the results of what we had,” he added.