Sissala West MP files to contest for a second term

NDC Logo 2021.jpeg Logo of the NDC

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: GNA

Mohammed Sukparu Adams, the Member of Parliament for the Sissala West constituency has filed his nomination to contest for the second term in the primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The MP serving his first term in Parliament is seeking to represent the Constituency for a second term if he wins the Parliamentary Primaries of the NDC slated for 13th May 2023 to lead the party to the 2024 general elections.

Issah Sulemana Bayugo, the Constituency Secretary, during the occasion cautioned members against indecent language during, before, and after the elections to ensure unity for victory in 2024.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after filing in Gwollu, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, appealed to delegates to vote massively to retain him to complete all development programmes he started.

He promised to continue the good work in education, health, Agriculture, and youth support.

Source: GNA
