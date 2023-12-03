News

Sissala West NPP retains 2020 parliamentary candidate

New Patriotic Party NPP Logo Top1 1140x570 New Patriotic Party New Patriotic Party An NPP flag

Sun, 3 Dec 2023 Source: GNA

Mr Salifu Naliwie Baluwie, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2020 parliamentary candidate for the Sissala West Constituency, has been retained for the 2024 general election.

He obtained 299 votes out of 522 valid votes cast to beat his closest contender, Mr Luri Tia John Bosco, who had 192 votes, and Madam Ayisha Batong Hor, the District Chief Executive, who managed 21 votes. There was one spoiled ballot.

The election results were declared by Mr Kofi Kpordonu, the Sissala West District Director of the Electoral Commission, resulting in wild jubilation by Mr Baluwie’s supporters.

He called for unity within the party to enable it to capture the seat from the National Democratic Congress in next year’s election.

Source: GNA
