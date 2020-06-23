Politics

Sitting MPs losing their seats very disheartening - John Boadu

The General Secretary for the ruling New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, says it’s really disheartening to see many sitting MPs losing their seats in the just ended parliamentary primaries.

The NPP’s parliamentary primaries saw many big names being shot down.



Immediate past Deputy Communications Minister Vincent Odotei lost the La Dadekotopon seat in Accra.



Deputy Chief of Staff Francis Asenso Boakye also took down Daniel Okyem Aboagye at Bantama in a heated race.



This is the full list of losers in Saturday’s primaries.



Greater Accra Region



Vincent Sowah Odotei – La Dadekotopon



Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh – Ablekuma North



Ahmed Arthur – Okaikwei South



Alhaji Habib Saad – Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro



Kofi Brako -Tema Central

Central Region



Abraham Odoom – Twifo Atti Morkwa



Anthony Effah – Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa



Ashanti Region



Daniel Okyem Aboagye – Bantama Constituency



Collins Owusu Amankwah – Manhyia North Constituency



Kwabena Owusu Aduomi – Ejisu Constituency



Kwame Asafu-Adjei – Nsuta/Kwamang/Beposo



Kennedy Kankam – Nhyiaeso Constituency



Ben Abdallah Banda – Offinso South Constituency





Western Region



Ato Panford-Shama Constituency



Joe Mensah – Kwesimintsim constituency



Alex Agyeku-Mpohor Constituency



Patrick Bogyako Kwame Saime- Amenfi East Constituency



Upper West Region



Godfred Bayong Tangu-Wa East Constituency



Patrick Adama-Sissala West



Ridwan Abass-Sissala East

Eastern Region



Mark Assibey-Yeboah – New Juaben South Constituency



Seth Kwame Acheampong – Mpraeso constituency



William Agyapong Qauitoo – Akim Oda Constituency



Opare Ansah – Suhum Constituency



Ama Sey- Akwatia Constituency



Kwabena Ohemeng- Tinyase Kade Constituency



Robert Kwasi Amoah – Achiase Constituency



Northern Region



Charles Bintin – Saboba Constituency

Alhaji Wahab Wumbei – Tolon Constituency



Bono Region



Dr. Kwabena Twum Nuamah – Berekum East Constituency



Kwasi Sabi – Dormaa East Constituency



North-East Region



Dr. Sagre Bambangi – Walewale Constituency



Upper East Region



Joseph Kofi Adda – Navrongo Central Constituency



In an interview with Mr John Boadu on Atinka 104.7FM Midday News, he said it’s really disheartening because “the party has invested so much in some of the them to gain experience and really sad to see them exit but such is life, one must go for another to come”.





