Six Founding Fathers endorsed me because they believed in my vision – Dr. Afriyie Akoto

Dr Afriyie Akoto, NPP flagbearer hopeful

One of the prospective presidential candidates in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries has expressed gratitude for the support of six of the seven surviving Founding Fathers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region.

The former agriculture minister says the endorsement meant a lot to him.



The six founding fathers have unanimously supported Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto as the best candidate to keep the party in power.



They pledged their support to Dr. Akoto when they paid him a courtesy call at his Danyame mansion on Saturday, August 5, 2023.



Among the members are Kofi Obiri Yeboah Akwasi, Chairman, Gyeabour Asante, William Asafu-Agyei, George Appiah, Nicholas Kofi Nyantakyi and Peter Kwabena Anokye.



They were led by their Chairman, Kofi Obiri Yeboah.

The Founding Fathers of the UP tradition had gone to Dr. Akoto to interact with him and listen to his vision for the party and Ghana in general.



He has proved, in their opinion, that he is competent in managing the NPP and Ghana in general, given his track record for the party and his appointment as a Cabinet Minister (Minister of Food and Agriculture) under President Akufo-Addo’s administration.



In response to the gesture, Dr. Akoto expressed his gratitude to the Founding Fathers and promised to contribute more to the NPP’s success to repay their trust.



“The six are NPP founding fathers.” They were among those who helped create the party in 1992. They informed me that they would like to interact with me whenever I visited the Ashanti Region. They arrived as promised, and following our conversation, they offered their support for me. They probed me and asked about my vision for Ghana and the party.



They believed in my ideas and said I was still the greatest choice to represent the NPP. They stated that I have proved that I am a results-oriented individual capable of leading the party in the 2024 general elections.