Six die, others in critical condition in latest Okere accident

Correspondence from Eastern Region

Another fatal accident has occurred in the Okere District of the Eastern Region, claiming six lives in the process.



The latest accident occurred on the afternoon of Monday, May 22, 2023 at Bepoase, off the Asenema road.



The accident happened as a head-on collision between a Hyundai H - 100 with registration number GX 2698 - 18 and a Toyota Hiace with registration number, ER 804 - 18.



An eyewitnesses account disclosed that the Toyota Hiace which was loaded with food stuffs and traders from the Nkurakan market and heading towards Adukrom collided with the Hyundai H -100 which was en route to Koforidua from Adukrom.



The crash left four persons dead on the spot with two others being pronounced dead on arrival at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial and the Koforidua Regional hospitals where the victims were rushed to.

An unspecified number of passengers were also left in a critical condition.



Personnel from the Akropong and Adukrom Police Commands together with officers from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded to the accident and helped in the rescue and also to restore order to the road.



Previous accidents in the Okere District



On May 13, 2023, three persons died after a head-on collision involving a tricycle (aboboyaa) and a KIA truck at the Adukrom water works junction in the Okere District.



On September 12, 2022, a lecturer and three female students of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) also lost their lives in an accident on the Apirede-Somanya road. The accident led to several others sustaining life-threatening injuries.

On October 08, 2022, a Benz sprinter bus with registration number GY 1570-13 conveying passengers from Koforidua to a funeral at Aflao, summersaulted at Apirede, killing six persons. The two Apirede accidents led to the temporal closure of the Apirede-Kwamante-Somanya road by the Okere District Security Committee (DISEC).



Head of the DISEC and District Chief Executive (DCE) for Okere, Daniel Kenneth



explained that the closure became necessary due to the frequent fatal accidents happening on the road.