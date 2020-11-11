Six in critical condition after NPP, NDC clash

Some of the victims after the clash

Some six persons believed to be sympathisers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Karaga constituency in the Northern Region have been severely ‘butchered’ after a misunderstanding ensued between supporters of the NPP and NDC.

The victims who are all receiving treatment at the Karaga hospital sustained various degrees of machete wounds.



According to some eyewitnesses, the opposition NDC held a rally at Sung which is believed to be an NPP strong hold. Usual of rallys, motoriders were on with their display.



The riders allegedly rode into one of the pavilions meant for NPP supporters. This reportedly did not go down well with occupants of the pavilion. A misunderstanding ensued after one of them questioned the motor riders why they will ride into the pavilion to disturb them. Immediately, machete-wielding young men got to the scene and started butchering the occupants of the pavilion, injuring 6 in the process.



The pavilion was also destroyed. While the attack at Sung got serious, a reprisal started at Nyong and Karaga where three people were also attacked and butchered.



Speaking to the media at Sung, ASP Thomas Tulasi of the Karaga Police Command confirmed the incident.

He indicated that though no arrest has been made, the police in Karaga are working hard to apprehend the perpetrators of the attack.



He called on the people to assist the police in their investigations.



Meanwhile, the NPP candidate, Dr. Amin Anta has blamed the NDC candidate for perpetrating the attacks on NPP supporters.



Raging his anger, the NPP PC threatened his people will not sit back to allow the NDC attack his people.



He called on the police and the traditional authorities to take interest in the happenings in Karaga.