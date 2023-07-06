Six people injured in crash at Broadcasting, off Mallam-Kasoa road

Scene of the crash at Mallam-Kasoa

Six people sustained various degrees of injuries when a truck loaded with bags of sachet water crashed into their container shops at Broadcasting area at Bortianor, in Accra.

According to witnesses, the vehicle with registration number GR 5427—11, which was descending a hill from a place called ‘Top’ in the area failed its brake and crashed into five containers along the road.



The victims were standing in front of the containers doing business when the incident occurred.

Among them is a one—year—old child.



Four of them have been sent to a health facility nearby while two with serious injuries have been sent to the Akawe Government Hospital at McCarthy Hill.