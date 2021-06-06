Six things you did not know about TB Joshua

TB Joshua was the Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations

• TB Joshua died on Saturday, June 5, 2021, a statement from his official Facebook page said

• Although he was known most famously for being a prophet, there were other things that distinguished him



• Here are six of those things



News of the sudden death of the Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Balogun Joshua, has gotten many people reflecting on the life of the well-known Nigerian prophet.



In a statement on his official Facebook page, it was announced that “On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: “Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service."



It continued that, “God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.”

As tributes pour in from across the globe, we look at some of the things that distinguished T.B. Joshua in his life and in his walk with God.



He fed the widows and orphans



One of the features that was popular about TB Joshua was that his heart beats dearly for widows and for orphans.



Every year, he donated huge sums of monies, food items and gave many scholarships to orphans.



One of such stories was one of Philomena Sunday, a mother of nine who lost her husband in 2004, and had to resort to picking their meals, clothes and all of their livelihood from refuse dumps.

When the news got to TB Joshua, he made a cash donation of N500,000 to the family in addition to 10 bags of rice and his trademark gift of the Holy Bible, promising further assistance to help educate the children.



He trained people’s children in school



Several accounts show how much TB Joshua sponsored people’s education.



Although his own education ended after the first year of secondary school, Joshua was interested in the schooling of many people, always committing money to train them.



He helped people acquire skills

He gave money to people to start their dream businesses



He gave jobs to thousands



He never supported any evil government