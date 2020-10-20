Sixty-two Parliamentary candidates to contest in Western Region

Tue, 20 Oct 2020 Source: GNA
Sixty-two parliamentary candidates would contest the December 7, polls in the Western Region.
Nine of the candidates are females and 53 males.
Madam Angelina Tagoe, Western Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, said the forms of the candidates were vetted at the point of receipt by the Returning Officers.
She said the five-day exercise was generally peaceful.
