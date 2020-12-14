‘Skirt and Blouse’ claims against Ama Sey false – Group

Outgoing MP for Akwatia Constituency, Mercy Adu Gyamfi, popularly known as Ama Sey

A group calling itself Friends of Ama Sey has debunked claims that the outgoing Member Of Parliament for Akwatia Constituency engaged in a ‘skirt and blouse’ campaign against the NPP Parliamentary candidate Ernest Yaw Kumi leading to his defeat in the just-ended 2020 General Election.

According to the communications Officer of ‘Friends of Ama Sey’ Eugene Sage, Madam Adu Gyamfi independently and passionately campaigned for both the Presidential Candidate Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo and the Parliamentary Candidate.



Speaking on Nkawkaw based Agoo fm Monday, Mr Sage alleged the constituency executives sidelined Ama Sey and her team during the campaign season.



The Akwatia Constituency Executives of the New Patriotic Party have announced their intention to sack the outgoing Member of Parliament for the area from the party effective January 7, 2020.



The Party has also revealed it will suspend en masse party executives who aided Ama Sey to campaign skirt and blouse votes against the NPP candidate Ernest Yaw Kumi leading to his defeat in the just ended parliamentary election.



The NPP lost the Parliamentary seat to the NDC after its Parliamentary Candidate Ernest Yaw Kumi polled 18,742 votes as against NDC’s Henry Yiadom Boakye alias Okoyo who garnered 19,899.

The NPP snatched the seat from Baba Jamal of the NDC in 2016. But Ama Sey who won the seat to become Member of Parliament lost her bid for re-election during the Parliamentary primaries of the party. She claimed the primaries were rigged to favour Ernest Yaw Kumi who won with a slim margin.



The Constituency Chairman Alhaji Baba Yakubu, addressing the media in Akwatia said last Friday said “looking at the just ended 7th December election, Nana Akufo Addo had 21, 758. John Dramani Mahama had 16, 181 if you subtract the difference which is skirt and blouse is 5,577.



Responding to the suspension claims, Eugene Sage said Ama Say has not yet broken silence on the matter but believes the National Executives of the party will not endorse such call.



He told hostess Obaahemaa Yaa Mirekua that their leader Ama Sey has the NPP at heart saying when the mass called upon her to go independent, she rather choose to obey the President and the Party National Executives.



‘’Ama Sey did not go to independence when the people of Akwatia had wanted it; she has the NPP at heart so she rescinded her decision to go independent when the NPP National Executives and other prominent people advised her. She never engaged in any skirt and blouse campaign so all these allegations are false,’’ Eugene stated.