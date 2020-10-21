Slain MP begged robbers to follow him home for money before he was killed - Police

The late Ekow Quansah Hayford was surrounded by robbers who demanded for all his valuables

It has emerged that the murdered Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah Hayford begged his killers to follow him to his house so he would give them money as he had no money on him at the time of the robbery, but they refused and shot him to death.

Brief facts of the case as presented to the court by Chief Inspector Seth Frimpong were that on October 9, this month police received information that armed robbers had mounted barriers at Abeadze—Dominase Mankesim road, robbed their victims, and shot some of them.



According to him, among those who were shot happen to be the late MP who was identified after the robbery incident when police got to the crime scene.



He said upon receipt of information, police quickly mobilized men and proceeded to the crime scene but narrowly missed the robbers.



He said at the scene, police saw a number of vehicles parked on the road with some victims who had sustained various degrees of gunshot wounds with one dead.



Chief Inspt. Frimpong said the body was later identified as the Member of Parliament for Mfantsiman Constituency Ekow Quansah Hayford.

He told the court that, one Patrick Asante a Kia Truck driver, and Uncle Isaah the late MP’S driver were seriously found injured and the police cleared the road to traffic and conveyed the victims to Winneba and Cape Coast Hospitals for medical attention.



The prosecutor told the court that, the body of the deceased MP was also deposited at the Saltpond Mortuary pending autopsy.



He said police investigations revealed that the late MP for Mfanstman had filed his normination form on October 8, for re-election and decided to visit four communities in the Taabosom Electoral Area – (Effukatwa, Opim, Takoradi and Duadzi.



He told the court that, after having visited the communities with his campaign team, members of Yaw Berchie, Nuako, Frederick@Wofa Yaw, Stephen Atteh Allan, Frank Asiedu @ Okokorko Emmanuel W Bandoo and the driver, Uncle Issah were on their way back to Mankessim.



Let’s go to my house for money

Chief Inspt, Frimpong said at about 1:00am, the team bumped into a gang of armed robbers who blocked the road between Abeaze Dominase and Duadze robbing motorists of their monies and valuable.



He said the MP arrived with his campaign team onboard a Mutsibuishi pickup branded in NPP colours. The robbers immediately fired gunshots into the vehicle bursting the tires as the vehicle suddenly stopped after running into a ditch.



According to him, the robbers surrounded them and demanded for all their valuables while pointing a gun at Stephen Allan and asked whether he was the MP.



He told the court that, the MP himself owned up “so they pounced on him and collected his Samsung galaxy 850 mobile phone and demanded money. The late MP told the robbers that he had used up all his money as he was returning from campaign tour. He, therefore, pleaded with them to take him to his house to give them money but they refused and shot him, killing him instantly.”



He said “Police tracked the mobile phone of the deceased to Kumasi and arrested A2 at Aboabo in possession of the MP’s Samsung galaxy 850. A2 mentioned A1 as the person who sold the phone to him at GHc780. A2 led police to Akwatia line where A1 was also arrested.

Chief Inspector Frimpong said in the course of their investigations, the police traced the MP’s Samsung Galaxy 850 mobile phone to Kumasi Aboabo where they arrested Nasiru Fudailu who told police Alhassan Abubakar sold it to him at a cost of GH ¢ 750.



Fudailu, he said led police to Abubakar at Kumasi Akwatialine. Where he ( Abubakar) was also arrested who also mentioned one Mohammed currently (at large’s) name as the one who sold it to him at a cost of GH¢650.



The Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah remanded six suspected robbers into police custody to reappear on October 30, 2020.



The six persons are, Alhasan Abubakar alias Fulani ( phone repairer) Nasiru Fudailu (businessman) Alhassan Mahama Yaya, alias mystical cloud, a resident of Dansoman, Amadu Yakubu( mobile money vendor), Haruna Osmanu( trader), and Adam Alhasan. They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery contrary to the laws of the state.