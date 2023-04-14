'Slang and big English don’t develop a country' – Mahama mocks Akufo-Addo

Former President John Dramani Mahama has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the poor performance of Ghana’s economy.

Addressing delegates and officials of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Suhum, in the Eastern Region, Mahama said Akufo-Addo taught governing a country is about slanging and using big vocabulary in his statements.



He added that the president managed to deceive innocent Ghanaians into thinking that he can rule the country with his 'slang' but he has failed totally.



“They have a foreign accent, but I have a Ghanaian accent… But these numerous slang and big English doesn’t develop a country,” Mahama said in Twi.



He went on to mimic some of the famous utterances of President Akufo-Addo to the amusement of the crowd.



“NPP is gonna come and transform Ghana in one and a half years. When we come, we’ll give you one district, one factory," Mahama said in Akufo-Addo's voice.

“He doesn’t only slang in English, he slangs also in Twi "yԑ tse sika so nanso ԑkom de yen. Ghana ya yԑ mobo dodo,” Mahama added as he was laughing his head off.



The phrase above means that “we (Ghanaians) have wealth, but we are hungry. Ghana has become too sad”.



