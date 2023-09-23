Sly Tetteh, Catherine Afeku and Ayeh-Paye are 'prepared meals,' put them to work! - Dr. Bawumia told

Prof. Smart Sarpong has advised the campaign team of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to graciously open their arms wide to welcome those from the Alan camp who desire to join their team while they gear up for the November 4 presidential primary.

Alan Kyerematen weeks ago withdrew from the New Patriotic Party's upcoming presidential election and some members from his camp are already jumping to the side of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The Member of Parliament of Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro constituency, Sylvester Tetteh, former Minister of Tourism, Catherine Afeku and former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano in the Eastern Region, Samuel Ayeh-Paye who played principal roles in Alan's camp have all declared their support for Dr. Bawumia.



Looking at the political experiences, hard work and influence of these people, Prof. Smart Sarpong urged the Bawumia team to accept them without a tinge of hesitation.

"They are prepared meals available to be used...I don't think they they need a meeting to get these strong pillars; assign them responsibilities", he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" panel discussion show.



