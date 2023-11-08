'Smart' Bawumia has set the tone to be assessed by his vision - Atik Mohammed

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, is a long mile away from the presidential seat; marching into the 2024 elections, he will be competing with the leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress, former President John Dramani Mahama, and any other candidate that may arise to wrest power from the incumbent government.

Both leaders have tasted power and Ghanaians have witnessed their performances, hence next year's election is said to be a 'Clash of the Titans'.



The New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress have unwavering confidence in their candidates, however, the decision is in the hands of Ghanaian electorates, so none of the candidates and parties can go to sleep.



With both parties gearing up for 2024, the debate on who becomes President remains unsettled but to former General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC), Atik Mohammed, Vice President Bawumia is making a smart move and should carry on.



"I have my own vision and my own priorities. Given the opportunity by you, the people of Ghana to lead, I shall govern as my own man with guidance from God Almighty," Dr. Bawumia said after winning the New Patriotic Party's presidential election over the weekend.

Speaking during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" panel discussion programme Monday morning, Atik was convinced that the path that the Vice President has chosen with regard to him assuring Ghanaians he is his own man is a step in the right direction.



"I was happy to hear him say that he wants to introduce a fresh start. He is going to be a man of his own . . . he's bringing some new vision . . . He is a smart man, very intelligent. He's set the tone for people to begin to assess him based on his own vision," he said.



He was also confident that Dr. Bawumia will be true to his words, stating "if you've had any close relation like, you know, dealings with him, you would understand it that, indeed, he means what he says".



