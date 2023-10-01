‘Snoring’ Alan failed to build relationships with party members – NPP Communicator

Alan Kyerematen, former NPP flagbearer aspirant

One of the cardinal sins attributed to the founder of Movement for Change, John Kwadwo Alan Kyeremanten is that he failed to build a relationship with the party’s base.

This is the argument by Ashanti Regional Communications member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Felix Donkor, suggesting that while others were networking and building relationships within the party Alan was sleeping yet wanted to be the party’s flagbearer.



He believes Mr Kyeremanten has no constituency in the NPP and was just playing diplomacy within the party while others were toiling for the development and growth of the party.



He was speaking on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com



“It is sad Alan has left the party. Politics is about numbers but he has not acted as a true patriot and an experienced politician. Let’s be frank with the issues, over the years he failed to build relationships in the party”

“While others were toiling and working hard and connecting with the grassroots Alan was asleep in the party. He should not blame his woes on anybody. He is the cause of his own problem” he said



Mr. Donkor noted that Mr. Kyeremanten’s new venture will not impact the NPP.



“Alan’s break away won’t impact the NPP. No true and true NPP member will follow him. He is not a politician you can trust. He is just a political person who just has his own interest not that of the NPP”, he stressed.