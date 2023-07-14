So there is nothing we can do? - Speaker quizzes MPs as minority boycotts sitting

Deputy Speaker Andrew Asiamah Amoako

The speaker of parliament, compelled by the absence of minority members due to their ongoing boycott, has questioned if there is anything left for the house to consider.

This comes after the Majority deputy whip, Habib Iddrisu, proposed for adjournment just as the Deputy Whip Lydia Alhassan presented the business statement for the upcoming week as scheduled by the Business Committee.



Deputy Speaker Andrew Asiamah Amoako responded, "So there is nothing we can do?" However, Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central Constituency, Patrick Yaw Boamah, seconded the motion, leading to the ultimate decision to adjourn parliament until Tuesday, July 17.



The boycott by the minority members has resulted from their solidarity with Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson, who is currently involved in a criminal case related to allegations of dual citizenship, which is prohibited for Members of Parliament under Ghana's constitution. Following the Supreme Court's annulment of his 2020 parliamentary victory, a subsequent by-election was held, resulting in his even larger margin of victory.



During the parliamentary session, Boamah emphasized the significance of having sufficient members present for debates on new house rules and other important matters.

