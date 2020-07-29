0
General News Wed, 29 Jul 2020

Social media charged over Domelevo’s 'changed locks '

Danie Domelevo467 Daniel Domelevo is Auditor General

28 days into his mandatory leave, locks to the office of the Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo have been changed, with new ones fixed.

This was revealed by Mr. Domelevo, following a directive by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, asking him to proceed on leave.

On Tuesday, the Auditor General visited his office with the intentions of picking up some documents but was surprised to discover that he no longer has access to the office as the locks had been changed.

Domelevo, though enquired from members of the board the reason behind their actions, no tangible reason was given him.

Board Chairman of the Ghana Audit Service, Prof. Edward Duah Agyeman however, in an interview with StarrFM has explained that the board felt there was a need to secure his office so the locks were changed and the keys left where they belong.

The move however seems to have derived a mix-bag of opinions.

Whilst some say it confirms suspicions of ‘witch-hunting’ against the Auditor General, others believe the subject is being taken out of context and is being misconstrued.

