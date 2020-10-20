Social media goes wild after EC's balloting process

President Nana Akufo-Addo and John Mahama secured 1st and 2nd positions, respectively

Shortly after the Electoral Commission finalised the balloting process for the upcoming December polls, some Ghanaians hopped onto their various social media pages to express varied opinions about the outcome.

While several people found an avenue to pass humorous comments about the entire process, others were quick to make predictions out of the outcome of the process.



Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) fanatics have managed to dig up old music videos which they claim affirms the number one slot the party has secured on the ballot paper.



However, to members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) their second position is an indication that their flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama who was a one-term president will indeed be re-elected.



On the other hand, some of the random predictions that have emerged on social media include the fact that the NPP is likely to lose the election since they suffered a similar fate after securing the first position in 2008.

But staunch NPP supporters believe their position this time signifies a one-touch victory for the party.



Below are some reactions from social media;





Round 2, Number 1 on the ballot sheet, what's the correlation??? https://t.co/0IPcn4gPA6 — Skaði #ENDSARS!!! (@scribblerrr) October 20, 2020

So what happens to NPP’s #Round2 printed t-shirts and caps now that they occupy the number one slot on the ballot paper? #ElectionCommandCentre #Election360 — B.You by Berla Mundi (@berlamundi) October 20, 2020

Number 1 no dey win elections oo. — KOJO Prempeh (@Mr_Anane_) October 20, 2020

Number 1 make I kai John 3:16 ???? — Oscar (@MensahOscar) October 20, 2020

The two candidates that have been president before are next to each and their ranking is based on their performance as president ??????????? — Alfred (@CallmeAlfredo) October 20, 2020

wo ne me Number 1 pic.twitter.com/1SjEdpx7cY — sir Justice???????? (@justiceWinebia) October 20, 2020

*Quick Reminder*



*In 2008*



Presec won NSMQ

NPP was in power

Nana Addo was number 1

NDC won



*In 2020*



Presec won NSMQ

NPP is in power

Nana Addo is number 1

NDC victory... loading..???????????????? — ????????White Iverson (@officiallordy) October 20, 2020