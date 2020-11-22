Social media, mainstream media won't determine 2020 elections - Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabby Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the NPP

In the 2020 election, the decision to vote for a particular candidate or not will not be influenced by publications on mainstream and social media platforms, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has opined.

Gabby reasons that people’s choice of a candidate will be influenced by how their lives have been impacted by that particular candidate.



He expressed that with barely three weeks to the elections, people have already made up their minds about who they are going to vote for and that decision is not determined by what is said on traditional and social media platforms.



“By and large, this election has been decided. And, it is not decided by social media or even mass media. It is about the masses on the ground and what they know and feel about the two men and their leadership impact,” he posted on social media.



Gabby in the past, attacked the track record of John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress.

He noted that Mahama’s record as a president will cost him the 2020 elections as Akufo-Addo has a more impressive record.



He said that while Mahama struggled to manage the economy, Akufo-Addo has implemented life-changing policies.



“You have a candidate who just lost the last election and his successor. This is the third time they will be meeting. It is not about what they promised the voters, but it is about the candidates. The promise must be measured against what one did when he was given the opportunity to serve.”



“If Akufo-Addo comes today and he says he will deliver free [SHS], you will have to find out what he promised and whether he delivered. If John Mahama comes today and he says, he will manage the economy better, I will ask him some serious questions because he inherited an oil-rich economy and within a matter of two years, he has sent us to the IMF for rescue,” he added.