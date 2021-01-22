Social media raises funds to support level 200 KNUST student

Rejoice Lola Adzogble, a level 200 Business Administration student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, is in dire need of your help to fund her fees for the 2020/21 academic year.
To achieve this, a Twitter account by name, MacJordan, has started a campaign on Twitter to solicit funds to help realise the amount needed for Rejoice’s school fees.
He requested for 60 of his followers to donate GH¢50 each to help raise the fees. However, more money needs to be raised to attain the target.
Actor, John Dumelo has pledged to donate an amount of GH¢200 towards Rejoice’s school fees.
He wrote: "I will donate 200gh."
I will donate 200gh. https://t.co/4WjRhb2H46— MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) January 22, 2021
