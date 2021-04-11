Social media users attack Akufo-Addo for mourning Prince Philip while silent on Kasoa boy's murder

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A statement issued by President Akufo-Addo mourning the death of Prince Philip, the late husband of Queen Elizabeth II was met with hostility from social media users.

Some social media users are unhappy that President Akufo-Addo has maintained a loud silence on key issues in the country, but was quick to send a message of condolence to The Queen and the British people.



The anger stems mainly from his silence on the murder of the 10-year-old boy in Kasoa by two teenagers - a very sad case which is trending.



Despite the case arresting the public’s attention and demands for regulation of preaching and miracles on radio and TV.



The social media comments have also resurrected the matter of the death of seven people during the 2020 elections - a matter the president has taken no action on to date.



President Akufo-Addo was also asked to comment on the current dumsor being experienced in the country.

Below are some tweets





Did u show your condolences to the kid that died at Kasoa? But you are here showing your condolences to a foreigner. Black ankasa we dey do wanna self — SeeMeRun???? Shatta ???? (@_SeeMeRun) April 10, 2021

I suspect someone hv hack Nana account cos this is not our Original Nana Addo wen he was in opposition things he said cos he seem change ooo eeeeeiii power hmm ???????? — Frank Botwe (@dastycn) April 10, 2021

2 poor teenagers in your country just murdered another poor teenager for money ritual purposes. We are yet to read/hear your condolence on that case.



Clearly Ghanaian lives doesn't matter to you — Bra Moro (@Bra_Moro) April 11, 2021

Jonas say make I send give you pic.twitter.com/73nc51rNXf — Nana B (@kyekye___) April 10, 2021

But the first term was for you and he managed to even chop more with impunity and fortunately you still rewarded another free four years to replenish the houses and properties of his family he sold.we will suffer and suffer for another four years. — Incorruptibleghanaian (@Incorruptibleg9) April 10, 2021

Nana showboy

Dumsor is back, let's solve that first please

3ny3 de3 ehiaa ni wai

I personally campaigned for 4 more, but now I regret so much!!

Please Nana, do something ???? — God's Grace (@AdwoaGrace7) April 10, 2021

Ghanaians to Nana Addo in this comment section. ???????? pic.twitter.com/6iTgDKzRf6 — Mr. C (@Mr__C_) April 10, 2021

Nana we lost a 10 year old boy at kasoa oooh. Any prayer for him? — Call °Me°SoLaBouy (@samsola12) April 10, 2021

See see ur giving condolences to foreigners but not talking about what just happened in the techiman south constituency in the last year ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????........?? — Muomaalah Moses (@MuomaalahMoses3) April 10, 2021

Not bad, but after commenting about the insecurity in the country recently wouldn't have been bad either, then we get to know that you hear everything that goes on in the country. On the other side, ask yourself if the table had turned, would they have posted this? #PanAfricanism — Kwabena Abrokwah (@KwabenaAbrokwa7) April 10, 2021

You people no know say man for depend on one income errr

You dier dey here , Nana get another job dey do ooo

FOREIGN DEATHS AND FUNERAL ⚰️ ANNOUNCER ???? ????

What dey make you dey think say he get you time ????‍♂️ ???? — JHUNIA???????????? (@JHUNIA16) April 10, 2021