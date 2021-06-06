4
Menu
News

Social media users heartbroken following T.B Joshua's death

Tb Joshua 610x400.jpeg The late T.B Joshua

Sun, 6 Jun 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•T.B Joshua is dead

•He died at the age of 57

•The cause of his death is not known

The demise of a famous televangelist, Temitope Balogun Joshua popularly known as T.B Joshua has come as a shock to many when the news broke.

The church confirmed the news of his passing in a statement on Sunday morning.

T.B Joshua died at age 57 and would have celebrated his birthday in the next six days.

Reacting to the news, many people across the globe have logged on to microblogging site, Twitter and other social media platforms to pour out their tribute to the late man of God.

They noted that the late T.B Joshua would be remembered for his philanthropic works irrespective of his shortcomings while alive.

One of the tweeps recounted that "My first time in Nigeria was when I took my mum to fellowship at SCOAN. During the anointing service, TB Joshua was not working our lane, my mum had to switch lanes just to get touched by TB Joshua. That day the way she was happy er, I have never seen my mum that happy."

"TB Joshua was the most influential pastor in the history of Nigeria. He gave his all to the less privileged. It’s a DARK SUNDAY!!!" another said.

Read the reactions below:

















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: