Social media users heartbroken following T.B Joshua's death

The demise of a famous televangelist, Temitope Balogun Joshua popularly known as T.B Joshua has come as a shock to many when the news broke.



The church confirmed the news of his passing in a statement on Sunday morning.



T.B Joshua died at age 57 and would have celebrated his birthday in the next six days.



Reacting to the news, many people across the globe have logged on to microblogging site, Twitter and other social media platforms to pour out their tribute to the late man of God.



They noted that the late T.B Joshua would be remembered for his philanthropic works irrespective of his shortcomings while alive.

One of the tweeps recounted that "My first time in Nigeria was when I took my mum to fellowship at SCOAN. During the anointing service, TB Joshua was not working our lane, my mum had to switch lanes just to get touched by TB Joshua. That day the way she was happy er, I have never seen my mum that happy."



"TB Joshua was the most influential pastor in the history of Nigeria. He gave his all to the less privileged. It’s a DARK SUNDAY!!!" another said.



I couldn’t join my team mates in Dubai bcos my passport was seized and about to be destroyed at the Italian embassy,



TB JOSHUA sent his p.a to make one call, I got my passport next day,baba bought anoda ticket for me, gave me money, used his excort to take me to d airport — IG »»» officialzeez (@iamzeezaga) June 6, 2021

My first time in Nigeria was when i took my mum to fellowship at SCOAN. During the anointing service, TB Joshua was not working our lane, my mum had to switch lanes just to get touched by TB Joshua. That day the way she was happy er, i have never seen my mum that happy. — Dr. Ayigbe Borla Bird ???????? (@Mr_Ceyram) June 6, 2021

Earth lost a soldier but heaven gained a faithful servant. Rest in Peace to the servant of God Prophet TB Joshua



???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/gmpN4p7spT — Adv. Isaac Mokgopo???????? (@IsaacMokgopo) June 6, 2021

He knew he was going to leave before his birthday ???????? He wished himself happy birthday and said this words... keep resting TB JOSHUA



Father of the nation #SCOAN #RipTBJoshua pic.twitter.com/KpuUXghjH2 — Munach(G.O.E) ???????? (@crazy_munach) June 6, 2021

You touched and changed lives with your teaching and exemplary lifestyle ...R.I.P prophet TB Joshua ???? pic.twitter.com/wcvLaibUcz — Young CHI£F???? (@Dan4real007) June 6, 2021

