Social media users react to NPP MPs who stormed Parliament at 4 am

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) stormed Parliament six (6) hours earlier on Friday morning to occupy the seats on the right side of the Speaker, which is reserved for the Majority party, clad in their celebration attires as they await the final verdict by Speaker Alban Bagbin at 10 am.

Photos of the Members of Parliament have flooded social media, showing many of them resting in their seats and sleeping off the spare time they had on their hands.



Many have been reacting to the photos even as the nation awaits the moment for the showdown that is expected to happen in Parliament soon.



On the night before the swearing-in of MPs of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic, members from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) arrived at the House early and filed into the right side of the Speaker to occupy the seats there.



When their colleagues from the NPP joined them later and noticed the ‘siege’, they made attempts at moving them from the seats that until then, were occupied by them but that failed, heightening tensions and causing a few brawls.



Today, the tables have turned and the NPP MPs are the ones who have come in early to occupy the seats on the side of the House that they claim is theirs because of their insistence that they remain the Majority in Parliament.

If the NPP MPs go work at 5am and still sleep how much more me a student will wake up at 4am to learn won’t sleep ???????????? — Q?ame Desp?te?? (@Bra_Kwame_pure) January 15, 2021

Due to NDC MPs NPP MPs can not sleep in their houses again they now rush to parliament to continue their sleep ???????? #wewillgivethemfire — ???????????? (@citizenMuhammed) January 15, 2021

NPP MPs waking up around 4am just to secure their seats in parliament and I doubt Kennedy Agyapong is part????. Negga enn seat you no fit tap massa???????? — Drip???????????? (@zwenis_) January 15, 2021

You went to parliament at 4am but you can't be at church before service starts eii NPP MPs Ayekoo???????????? NDC MPs be doing the most???????? — Elikem???????? (@AirlykemJnr) January 15, 2021

Npp mps https://t.co/jdyngIrSwA — The Black Star (@Shaunnewtons) January 15, 2021

Npp Mps when your follower needed your human power to elect a speaker you disappointed them????..



Ah well the NDC will force you to play "nonsense", ????????



May this punctuality continue even after today's proceedings. Amen????????.... "Parliament and jokes"???????? pic.twitter.com/cS8Q2jJY83 — Bob Etornam Malik (@EtornamMalik) January 15, 2021

There’s nothing like “you’re the rightful owner of this...” in this country anymore. Like how can NPP MPs go to parliament as early as 4am today just so they can have the majority seats, something that belongs to them already? NDC MP'S must be proud of themselves. — Muntaka Mubarak (@AM_Abu10) January 15, 2021