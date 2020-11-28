Sodcutting for the construction of Obokese University of Excellence takes place

Some dignitaries present at the ceremony

Source: Michael Eghan, Contributor

The Paramount Chief of Asebu Traditional Council, Prof. Okatakyie Amanfi VII, Nana Obokese Ampah I, Apagyahen, Nananom and Ambassador Sidney S. Collie on Thursday, November 26, 2020 cut sod for the commencement of the Obokese University of Excellence, an African Centered 21st Century University.

The sod cutting took place at Akronoma in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese Traditional Area where 100 acres of land has been earmarked for the University in a colourful ceremony.



The project will include the construction of a state of the art Pre-School, Basic School and University.



In his welcome address, Nana Obokese Ampah I, the founder of the Obokese Schools indicated that the establishment of an African Centered University has been his long-held dream.



"Today, I'm happy that we are breaking ground for the establishment of a University whose vision and curriculum will be built on African heritage."

Prof. Okatakyie Amanfi VII underscored the importance of education to improving the life of a people and commended Nananom of Asebu for their support towards the establishment of the University.



Speaking at the event, Ambassador Sydney S. Collie expressed his profound joy for the vision and motive behind the establishment of the University.



He added that "an Afrocentric University is going to offer us the opportunity to come home and learn about African heritage, culture and traditions".



Nana Kwamina Kra II, Provost of the Obokese University of Excellence on his part indicated that even though the school is situated in the Central Region of Ghana, it is going to train people all over the world especially Africans on the continent and in the diaspora.

Source: Michael Eghan, Contributor