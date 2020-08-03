General News

‘Soldiers have taken over our town’ – Chief decries military deployment in Banda

File photo: Soldiers

The Adontenhene of Bongase Community in the Banda District of the Bono Region, Nana Issah Yakubu, has expressed concerns over the deployment of military personnel in his community. These personnel according to him, are intimidating residents in the ongoing voters registration exercise.

He says there has been so much tension in the region to the extent that fisherfolks are unable to partake in the registration exercise.



“Since the commencement of the voter registration exercise, soldiers have taken over our town. Some of them have canes with them. The soldiers are intimidating young people here,” the Adontenhene said



This he made known to the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia when he visited Banda over the weekend.

Meawhile, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, was captured over the weekend in a video engaging some armed soldiers at Banda in an argument over claims that military personnel were preventing eligible voters in the area from registering in the ongoing voter registration exercise.



He later was seen addressing the community members after they were allowed access to partake in the exercise.

