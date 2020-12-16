Some NDC women demonstrate in Kumasi

Dr Hannah Louisa Bisiw, National Women’s Organizer, NDC

Some women, mostly from the Asawase Constituency of the NDC on Tuesday marched through some principal streets in Kumasi to protest against the declaration of President Akufo-Addo, as the winner of the 2020 presidential elections, by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The women clad in red attire and armed bands, carried placards some of which read, ‘women arise for justice’, ‘enough of the killings’, ‘for Ghana we will not rest’, ‘we want justice’, ‘stolen verdict’, among others.



The women who wanted to storm the Ashanti Regional Offices of the EC were, however, prevented from entering the premises by the police.



The Police led by the Deputy Ashanti Regional Commander barricaded the entrance and asked the leaders to present whatever petition they had to the officials of the Commission at the gates.

Dr Hannah Louisa Bisiw, National Women’s Organizer of the NDC, who led the demonstration, told journalists that the women were demanding justice in the just-ended presidential elections.



She said the EC, headed by Mrs Jean Mensah, manipulated the election results in favour of the incumbent President and called for the right thing to be done to ensure justice and peace in the country.



Dr Bissiw said the women would continue to demonstrate until the right thing was done.